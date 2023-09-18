Anderson, Ind. (September 7, 2023) – Attendees at 36 county fairs across Indiana raised more than 99,020 pounds of food to benefit more than 50 food banks as part of Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer, a state-wide food drive contest sponsored by Farm Credit Mid-America and Rural 1st®. The friendly competition has raised food donations for local food banks across Indiana in collaboration with county fairs for the past two years, according to a news release.
“Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer is a state-wide initiative that encourages the local community to come out and help stock the shelves at local food banks,” says Gary Coleman, regional vice president with Farm Credit Mid-America in Indiana. “This is one of the many ways we fulfill our mission to secure the future of rural communities and agriculture. We were excited to bring this contest back to Indiana again this year and are encouraged by all the participation we saw from our communities. It’s a great opportunity to support local banks and combat hunger across the Hoosier state.”
The total weight of all donations at participating fairs were calculated with 1st place and $5,000 awarded to Wabash County Fair for raising 15,760 pounds of food; 2nd place and $3,500 awarded to Decatur County Fair for raising 9,220 pounds of food; and 3rd place and $1,500 awarded to Jackson County Fair for raising 8,500 pounds of food. Each county fair that contributed to Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer received $500. All prize money awarded will support local county fair youth agricultural leadership.