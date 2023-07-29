REYNOLDS – White County’s Swine Show took place on Tuesday morning and the competition was steep with several 10 year 4H members along with others varying in years and degrees of success and experience.
For Barrows, Karsyn Cocanower won grand champion while Karson Kilmer took home reserve grand champion.
10 year member and first time winner, Campbell Pekny reflected on her 10 years in 4H and all it has taught her.
“The last 10 years, I’ve learned a lot about how to become a showman and just get better as I go. … I’ll take to never give up and always keep trying. I never have won before but I just kept working hard at it and continued to push,” Pekny said.
Pekny took home champion in the Poland China Gilt category.
Madyson op den Kelder won grand champion gilt followed by Dylan Whitaker for reserve grand champion gilt.
While fellow 10 year member Tori Thompson touched on what her time in 4H has meant to her.
“The 10 years of 4H have been pretty fun,” Thompson said. “It’s taught me a lot about responsibility and how to take care of things on my own and also how to get my hands dirty.”
Supreme showman: Mya Holderly
Reserve supreme showman: Karsyn Cocanower
Champion senior showman: Karsyn Cocanower
Reserve senior showman: Ryleigh Whitaker