BROOKSTON — A southern White County property owner was recently nominated for a statewide forestry award.
Pence Revington, a property owner near Brookston, was a state finalist for the 2020 Indiana Deam Forest Stewardship award, presented by the Indiana Forestry & Woodland Owners Association (IFWOA).
Revington represented the northern district, which covers 30 counties. She was judged and competed against three properties in other areas of the state.
The Deam award honors outstanding Indiana woodland owners who demonstrate good forest stewardship. Charles Deam, Indiana’s first state forester, was a pioneer in recognizing the need for protecting woodlands and managing our forests.
Revington began managing the family walnut plantation and woodlands after her father passed away in 1978. In 2017, she hosted a national Walnut Council conference and toured over 120 landowners on the property.
“For me, having had my dad here and seeing how much be cared about this property, it’s come to me to take care of it, and it’s the best thing I do,” she said. “My grandkids come here. They enjoy it, and I understand that if I don’t remove the invasives as soon as I can and as best as I can, this property will probably be taken over by invasives.”
Ongoing projects on her property include thinning, invasive bush honeysuckle control and development of a prairie with regular prescribed burning.
“I see honeysuckle everywhere I look, and I see autumn olive everywhere I look,” Revington said. “I still get a chance to go back into the black walnut stands, but my first look always is to remove the invasives out of those areas on the property.”
Forestry professionals have helped Revington apply for NRCS cost-share programs to control invasive species as well as provide connections to organizations and other landowners.
She credits her success to guidance from James Potthoff, the regional Indiana DNR forester, Walnut Council and Purdue Extension.
Revington would like to thank foresters Mike and Jennifer Warner, of ArborTerra, for the nomination and the boost they have given Mootscreek Farm.
IFWOA promotes good stewardship of Indiana’s woodlands. Members own their woods for many reasons but share an interest in conserving natural resources. IFWOA has more than 500 members statewide.