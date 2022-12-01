Are you a beginning farmer, but eager to enhance and improve your management practices? Are you interested in starting a farm, but unsure of how to get started or where you can find help? Purdue Extension’s online Beginning Farmer Workshop can help put you on a path to success! During the series (Jan. 12 – March 9), you’ll learn about: assessing your farming assets, addressing the realities of starting a farm, defining realistic goals, and creating feasible plans to achieve your goals
Outside the weekly workshop sessions, you’ll complete individual work to give you a clear perspective on planning farm projects and moving forward with confidence! Program participants will have the opportunity to hear from Purdue Extension Educators on a range of topics including: asset mapping, goal setting, technical assistance, finding resources, and more.
The workshop includes eight sessions held Thursdays from 7 - 8:30 p.m. EST. Preregistration is required with payment due by Jan. 10, 2023, 11:59 p.m. EST. To learn more about the program, including registration and refund policies, visit https://cvent.me/XPZeGe The program fee of $75 is payable by credit card on our secure server. Participants register for the entire program, not individual sessions.
The dates and topics for the program are as follows: Session 1 –Orientation & Networking on Jan. 12; Session 2 – Vision/Mission Statements on Jan.19; Session 3 –Biophysical Assets on Jan. 26; Session 4 - Financial and Economic Assets on Feb. 2; Session 5 - Social Cultural Assets & Opportunities and Challenges To Your Farm on Feb. 9; Session 6 - Setting Goals on Feb. 16; Session 7 - Feasible Action Plans on Feb. 23; Session 8 - Forming Projects & Wrap-Up on March 9.
To further enhance the program there will be optional weekly discussion/information sessions – which will be held on evenings at 7 p.m. EST Tuesdays starting Jan. 17. If you require special accommodations to attend this event or have any questions about this event, please email Amy Thompson– afthompson@purdue.edu. Purdue University is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution.
If you are interested in similar programs and content, I would highly recommend checking out the Purdue Diversified Farming and Food Systems website and signing up for its newsletter here: https://extension.purdue.edu/anr/_teams/dffs/ And of course, save the date for the 2023 Indiana Small Farm Conference 2nd and 3rd at the Hendricks County Fairgrounds in Danville, IN.