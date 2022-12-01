Andrew Westfall column sig

Are you a beginning farmer, but eager to enhance and improve your management practices? Are you interested in starting a farm, but unsure of how to get started or where you can find help? Purdue Extension’s online Beginning Farmer Workshop can help put you on a path to success! During the series (Jan. 12 – March 9), you’ll learn about: assessing your farming assets, addressing the realities of starting a farm, defining realistic goals, and creating feasible plans to achieve your goals

Outside the weekly workshop sessions, you’ll complete individual work to give you a clear perspective on planning farm projects and moving forward with confidence! Program participants will have the opportunity to hear from Purdue Extension Educators on a range of topics including: asset mapping, goal setting, technical assistance, finding resources, and more.

Tags

Trending Food Videos