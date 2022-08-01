Drawing of Andrew Humphreys Beef Pavilion

A drawing of the renovated Andrew Humphreys Beef Pavilion was on display at the White County Fair.

 Photo by Cheri Shelhart

REYNOLDS — After awarding the 10-year 4H beef members, Jeff Demerly, on behalf of the beef committee, stood before two signs showing the plans for a new pavilion. He said the current beef barn was built in 1953. “Since then, the barn has not been touched,” he said. “It is time to invest in the next generation.”

Demerly explained the new pavilion would be named for Andrew Humphreys whom he said is the “most grounded caretaker of the kids for over 40 years and the best cattleman” he ever met.

