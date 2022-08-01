REYNOLDS — After awarding the 10-year 4H beef members, Jeff Demerly, on behalf of the beef committee, stood before two signs showing the plans for a new pavilion. He said the current beef barn was built in 1953. “Since then, the barn has not been touched,” he said. “It is time to invest in the next generation.”
Demerly explained the new pavilion would be named for Andrew Humphreys whom he said is the “most grounded caretaker of the kids for over 40 years and the best cattleman” he ever met.
The new pavilion will need a minimum of $100,000 to install for the “next generation of cattlemen.”
The purpose of the pavilion project is “to bring together industry partners, supporters, 4H members and families to advocate for the future.”
Demerly, who is volunteering for the pavilion project, later explained the fund raising for the project is in the preliminary stages and there will be a mass mailing and emails going out to explain the project more fully and to seek donations.
The board would like to keep the nostalgia of the beef barn while adding to and updating the building. Plans include new wash racks and grooming shoots for safety and to consolidate these under one roof. The wash racks would be under a roof so the 4Hers wouldn’t have to be in the elements while washing their cattle.
He said they want to improve safety, give the building a “new look” and add an educational portion with beef industry displays and signage.
He said they would like to start on the renovation next spring for next year’s fair but that there is still work to do to prepare the fund raising. “We have to get the word out,” he said and that includes setting up social media accounts and adding an email for the project.
“We’re excited to renovate,” he said. “It’s the first time since the facility was built and we need to uplift and maintain participants and growth. We had 10 more head this year than last year and last year was a full barn. We have new families joining.”
The need is for a multi-use regional facility that will further promote and display the cattle industry for generations to come,” the sign reads.
It also spelled out BEEF, with each letter standing for a way to help make the pavilion become a reality. “B” said, “Become a donor of the pavilion by making a generous gift to the White County Ag Association for the Andrew Humphrey Beef Pavilion.”
“E” is to engage others of the vision and to ask them to join in.
“E” is to ensure the future of this project for many years to come and “F” is to forge the industry by supporting multiple generations of leaders.
Demerly said 1946 was the first year a steer was “crowned” at the White County Fair. He told the audience to “have a wonderful White County Fair!”