Following a wet start to spring, warm weather arrived this week and with it, spring field work will not be far behind. Living in a rural community, this means that large slow moving equipment in the form of anhydrous tanks, tractors, planters, spray rigs and more will soon be heading down the road. This situation is reason for both farmers and motorists to be extra safe and patient with each other.

I would urge any motorists reading this to please, slow down when you see farm equipment traveling ahead of you, it is likely traveling very slowly, and you will reach it sooner than you think.

Tags