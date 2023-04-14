Following a wet start to spring, warm weather arrived this week and with it, spring field work will not be far behind. Living in a rural community, this means that large slow moving equipment in the form of anhydrous tanks, tractors, planters, spray rigs and more will soon be heading down the road. This situation is reason for both farmers and motorists to be extra safe and patient with each other.
I would urge any motorists reading this to please, slow down when you see farm equipment traveling ahead of you, it is likely traveling very slowly, and you will reach it sooner than you think.
Be patient and wait for a good opportunity to pass, the equipment operator may or may not be able to see you clearly, but they will likely accommodate you when the opportunity presents itself. Lastly, drive defensively and be aware of other motorists on the road who may not be as patient as you are.
For farmers who are using the roads, remember to check and make sure that your SMV (slow moving vehicle) signs are installed and visible. Also, use flashing lights when on the road, be aware of the traffic around you, and use proper signals to let motorists know your intentions.
Always remain well aware of the presence and location of dangerous farm equipment such as PTO shafts, and make sure everyone around is also trained and aware of their danger. Lastly, be aware of your fatigue level, as evening is the most likely time for a farm accident to occur. Remember, as tempting as finishing that field, it is never worth a serious injury or worse.
Also, as fields are being planted, remember to keep summer travel in mind and keep crop rows a safe distance away from the road or intersections. The amount of corn gained butting up against a rural intersection will never be worth the harm it could cause if a collision occurs because a driver cannot see around your crop. In most cases, a roads right of way is 40 feet, meaning that crops shouldn’t be any closer than 20 feet to the center of the road.
For more information on farm safety, I would encourage you to check out the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety website at: http://www.necasag.org/ Here you can view several informative videos and webinars on: tractor safety, farmer health, youth safety, confined spaces in agriculture, rural roadway safety, and much more.
I hope everyone has a smooth planting season, and please be safe out there!