Full-fledged harvest in White County is still likely to be a week or two away, but with a few combines out and about now is a good time to remind everyone to be safe this fall. The days are getting shorter (and darker), the air is getting crisper, and with that we will begin to see more and more activity in the fields. While farming can be fun it is important for those who work in the industry as well as those who live around it, to remember that it can be a hazardous occupation as well.

According to recent numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, farm related deaths (22.2 per 100,000 workers in 2015) outnumber even those in the fields of transportation and mining. Harvest season can be particularly dangerous due the number of hours farmers will spend operating heavy equipment and transporting that equipment along with heavy loads of grain on roadways. They will also be dealing with a decreased amount of daylight to get their work done, all while sharing the roadways with motorists who may not be aware of potential dangers around them.

