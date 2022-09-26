Andrew Westfall column sig

Soon we will see leaves around the county transition from green to brilliant fall colors and eventually defoliating, marking the onset of winter. Tree leaves stay green throughout the summer due to the abundant presence of chlorophyll, a product of photosynthesis; however, as the days grow shorter, chlorophyll production wanes and the compounds in the leaf that remain determine what color the leaf becomes. Different varieties of trees will have different compounds present, thus determining whether the leaves turns orange, red, or yellow. Defoliation will then occur, as the trees begin prepping for winter by hardening off and closing off the veins that carry water and nutrients from the leaf to the stem. Once this flow ceases, the leaf falls to the ground.

Prior to this process is a great time to do some routine inspections of your tree, as leaves are a helpful indicator of any problems the trees might be having, which can be helpful to know going into the winter months. Many trees are still recovering/showing symptoms of extreme weather events from year’s past, including this summer’s dry spells. These symptoms may include: a scorched look to the leaf that resembles burnt tips, early fall color change and leaf drop, and yellowing/browning of leaves. If your tree is showing these symptoms it may be helpful to keep the tree watered in the coming weeks prior to ground freeze.

Tags

Trending Food Videos