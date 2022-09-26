Soon we will see leaves around the county transition from green to brilliant fall colors and eventually defoliating, marking the onset of winter. Tree leaves stay green throughout the summer due to the abundant presence of chlorophyll, a product of photosynthesis; however, as the days grow shorter, chlorophyll production wanes and the compounds in the leaf that remain determine what color the leaf becomes. Different varieties of trees will have different compounds present, thus determining whether the leaves turns orange, red, or yellow. Defoliation will then occur, as the trees begin prepping for winter by hardening off and closing off the veins that carry water and nutrients from the leaf to the stem. Once this flow ceases, the leaf falls to the ground.
Prior to this process is a great time to do some routine inspections of your tree, as leaves are a helpful indicator of any problems the trees might be having, which can be helpful to know going into the winter months. Many trees are still recovering/showing symptoms of extreme weather events from year’s past, including this summer’s dry spells. These symptoms may include: a scorched look to the leaf that resembles burnt tips, early fall color change and leaf drop, and yellowing/browning of leaves. If your tree is showing these symptoms it may be helpful to keep the tree watered in the coming weeks prior to ground freeze.
If you notice limbs that have already defoliated, inspect them and try to determine a reason. If they are broken or badly damaged it might be best to prune them prior to winter so they do not come down unexpectedly due to snow and ice buildup. Other things to look for to prevent this include: unstable branching systems and overextended weak branches, cracks and decayed areas around the trunk, and exposed or decayed roots that are exhibiting cracks and fungal growth.
If you are unsure what is going on with a tree, it is unsafe for you to inspect, or the tree is looking unwell and is next to a sensitive area such as a power line or home, it might be wise to have it looked at by a professional. For these situations, it is best to have someone with credentials take a look, such as a certified arborist. A list of certified arborists in your area can be accessed at the website: https://indiana-arborist.org/ On the site, there will be an option to “find an arborist.” From there, you can search for an arborist within a set range of your zip code. Along with names and contact information, the website will also list the credentials of the arborist, including if they have a “tree risk assessment” qualification, which comes in handy if the suspect tree is near a structure. Tree’s can be a dangerous business, which is why we always recommend using someone with credentials, including insurance, to handle these duties.