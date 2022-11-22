Barb Rumsey

A photo of Rumsey and her husband Robert was posted on the gofundme page, which hopes to raise $2,000 to help the family with expenses.

MONTICELLO — An accident Monday morning sent a Monticello postal carrier to an Indianapolis hospital by helicopter after her vehicle was pushed into the path of an oncoming semi on US 24, at the intersection of State Rd. 39. The postal carrier, Barbara Rumsey, of Monticello, was driving a Jeep eastbound and was stopped to make a left turn to go north on 39 when a minivan, driven by Christina Conn of Remington, rear-ended the Jeep, pushing it into the path of a westbound semitractor/trailer.

The impact to the Jeep was on the passenger side, but as a mail carrier, Rumsey was driving on that side of the vehicle. She was flown to the hospital with unknown injuries according to Indiana State Police. Conn had to extricated from her vehicle and was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Lafayette. The driver of the semi, Gregg Wananacher of Ohio, was not injured.

Trending Food Videos