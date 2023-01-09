MONON — Monday afternoon the sun shone brightly on the Monon Fire Station where a small crowd gathered to celebrate the collaboration of the Monticello Fire Department with Monon Fire Department. A ribbon cutting was held to commemorate the first day of a fully staffed ambulance ready to roll from the Monon station to cover emergency calls in the northern portion of the county.

“It took a lot of people, a lot of moving parts, but we got it put together,” said Monticello Fire Chief Galen Logan after the ribbon cutting outside the Monon firehouse.

Tags

Trending Food Videos