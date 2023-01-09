MONON — Monday afternoon the sun shone brightly on the Monon Fire Station where a small crowd gathered to celebrate the collaboration of the Monticello Fire Department with Monon Fire Department. A ribbon cutting was held to commemorate the first day of a fully staffed ambulance ready to roll from the Monon station to cover emergency calls in the northern portion of the county.
“It took a lot of people, a lot of moving parts, but we got it put together,” said Monticello Fire Chief Galen Logan after the ribbon cutting outside the Monon firehouse.
He thanked the county commissioners and council, Monticello City Council and Board of Works, Monon Town Council and Monon Township for working together to bring this new chapter of EMS (Emergency Medical Services) to Monon. He also thanked Monon Fire Chief Brad Hahn for providing the space for the ambulance as well as the living quarters that were added to the upstairs of the fire station.
Logan thanked North White Building Trades teacher Jimmy Scott and his students for the hard work they did in renovating the building to accommodate two professional firefighters/medics to be on duty 24/7.
The first shift to man the fire station are two Monon men, Ryan Hahn and Trey Cobb, both of whom graduated from N. White, and are now firefighters/medics with the Monticello Fire Department. The Monticello Department is providing the staff for the ambulance and is supported by the county for the coverage. Logan said the two men were already scheduled to work so it worked out well for them to be the first in Monon. They already know the territory and the equipment at the Monon station.
Not only will they be responding to medical calls, firefighters/medics, one a paramedic, one an EMT, will respond to fire emergencies as well to assist the volunteer department firefighters; however, medical emergencies are the priority for the crews.
Roger Young, Monon Township Board member, said, “It took a lot of different agencies to pull this together and a lot of time. We will better our communities all around,” he said.
Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross commended the county commissioners and council for their work for the county. She said they proactively worked to bring the best of services to the residents of the county. “They care for the whole county,” she said of the two county boards. “I commend you and thank you,” she said.
County Commissioner Jim Davis spoke to the North White students who helped work on the renovation project after the ceremony. He talked to them about becoming firefighters and/or paramedics, both jobs are in high demand at this time.
Teacher Jimmy Scott said the boys in his building trades class did just about everything except choose the final paint for the walls. They had to raise the ceiling upstairs, add water and sewer lines, build a kitchen and bathroom area and insulation.
“There were days when it got pretty chilly up here,” he said of the upstairs area that is now living quarters for the onsite staff.
Logan said Jake Norwell and Ryan Hahn put in the finishing touches including the furniture and beds. There are two bedrooms, each with its own television, a bathroom with shower, a washer and dryer, a small living area, kitchen and workstation for filing reports.