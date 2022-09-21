BROOKSTON — Brookston’s 44th Apple Popcorn Festival is successfully in the books after a two year pause due to COVID-19. Coordinator Shelly Christopher and her committee are glad to see a return to community celebrations.
For Christopher, the Brookston festival is a family legacy as her grandmother Dottie Smith advocated for the idea in the 1970s and the first festival was held in July.
“After experiencing the summer heat, she decided to move the festival to September, “ Christopher explained.
The craziness with COVID gave Christopher and her committee a break from planning the festival; however, she maintained communication with her regular vendors and food trucks in hopes of when the next festival season returned.
Attendance was good throughout the day with live music performed by local groups at the stage area set up in the parking lot next Casey’s General Store. Christopher was pleased with the crowds.
One of the final activities of the day included Dottie Smith Memorial Mens’ Legs Contest; judging categories of ugliest, tannest, hairiest, wiriest, muscular and best looking. Christopher explained that the contest was created to remember her grandmother’s humor.