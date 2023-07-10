REYNOLDS — Three young ladies will compete for the crown at this year's White County Fair on Saturday night with four teens competing for the Jr. Miss crown. Last year's Fair Queen Ashley Williams will place the crown on the new Miss White County Fair Queen on the main stage at the fairgrounds in Reynolds. The pageant begins at 8 p.m.

A Little Miss and Mister will also be announced Saturday night. Voting for the Little Miss and Mister will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. by the stage.

