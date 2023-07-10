REYNOLDS — Three young ladies will compete for the crown at this year's White County Fair on Saturday night with four teens competing for the Jr. Miss crown. Last year's Fair Queen Ashley Williams will place the crown on the new Miss White County Fair Queen on the main stage at the fairgrounds in Reynolds. The pageant begins at 8 p.m.
A Little Miss and Mister will also be announced Saturday night. Voting for the Little Miss and Mister will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. by the stage.
The new queen and her court will be seen throughout fair week, attending as many events as they can and presenting ribbons and trophies at the livestock shows. Fair week runs from July 15 to July 20.
The three Miss White County contestants are:
#1 Alex Kerkhove
Alex is the 19-year-old daughter of Shane and Chrissy Kerkhove of Lafayette. She is a 2022 graduate of Harrison High School and currently attends Purdue University where she is double majoring in Media and Mass Communications as well as Film & Video Production with hopes of becoming a broadcaster. While at Purdue, Alex is involved in their musical organization, heart and soul choir, and running club. Alex has light brown hair and hazel eyes. She is a proud 10-year 4-H member. Alex works as assistant director at the civic theater. Alex’s favorite fair activity is the greased watermelon race at the battle of the barns. Her favorite hobby is having a campfire with her friends or family.
#2 McKenna Wilson
McKenna is the 18-year-old daughter of Bruce and Emily Wilson of Monticello. She is a 2023 graduate of Twin Lakes High School where she was involved in Student Council, Make a Wish, Principals Leadership Council, and Prom Committee. McKenna was also involved in several sports at Twin Lakes, including softball, basketball, and Unified Flag Football. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Throughout McKenna’s 10 years in the White County 4-H program, she served as both secretary and president in the Union Township Goal Getters 4-H Club. McKenna’s favorite fair activity is the battle of the barns because it’s fun to watch and it is a fun event that many fairs do not have. In McKenna’s free time you can find her coaching pitching lessons to the next generation, hanging out at her Grampie’s farm, and reading.
#3 Katie Pinkerton
Katie is 17 years old and hails from Wolcott and her parents are Sam and Talaina Pinkerton. Katie will begin her senior year at Tri-County Jr Sr High School in the fall. There she is involved in FFA, BPA, Spanish Club, and Youth Philanthropy Council. After graduation, Katie plans to attend a university to earn a degree in Engineering. Katie has brown hair and brown eyes. She has been involved in the White County 4-H program for nine years. Her favorite part of the White County Fair is the queen's barn dance that is held each year. Kathryn’s favorite hobbies include tinkering with systems, or things she can take apart, and helping her dad in the shop.
Jr. Miss contestants:
#1 Maddie Spencer
Maddie is the 15-year-old daughter of Mike and Jamie Spencer of Wolcott. Maddie has brown hair and blues and is a 7-year participant of the White County 4-H program. She attends Tri-County Jr. Sr. High School where she will be a sophomore in the fall. She is involved with Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Sunshine Society, and FFA. Madie is a three sport athlete: cross country, basketball, and track. Her plans are to attend Florida State University to major in physical therapy with a minor in fire science. Maddie’s favorite fair activity is competing in the battle of the barn each year. Her favorite hobby is showing her animals at open shows throughout the year.
#2 Haley Smolek
Haley is 18 years old, and her parents are Kenny and Melissa Smolek of Idaville. Haley has brown hair and brown eyes. She is a 9-year 4-H member and attends Twin Lakes High School. Her future plans are to attend college and earn a degree in forensic science. Her school involvement includes show choir, soundwave, color guard, next generation youth advocates, and Jag. She is active in the Liberty Township 4-H Club and the Faith Covenant Fellowship Youth Group. Haley has lots of interests, including writing, traveling, archery and working on her swine projects. Haley’s favorite fair activity is watching Battle of the Barns with her friends.
#3 Addie Coble
Addie attends Twin Lakes High School and is 15 years old. She has been in 4-H for 8 years. She is the daughter of Laura Coble. Addie has brown hair and brown eyes. At Twin Lakes, Addie is involved with the Unified Flag Football Team and is the varsity football manager where she believes that football is just a way of bringing everyone closer together. Addie’s favorite fair activity is being able to spend time with her brother and other friends throughout the week. In her free time, you can find her watching football, hanging out with friends, or watching the famous Indiana sunsets.
#4 Summer Stoller
Summer attends Tri-County High School in Wolcott where she will be a junior this fall. She is the 17 year old daughter of Jason and Jami Stroller and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Summer is involved in sunshine society, SADD club, track, and wrestling. After high school Summer plans to become a welder in the Air Force. She is a 7-year member in the White County 4-H program. Summer’s favorite fair activity is the annual queen’s barn dance. Summer’s hobbies include competing in off season wrestling tournaments, swimming, and running.