INDIANAPOLIS (October 27, 2022) – Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is reminding Hoosiers that today, Thursday, October 27, is the final day for a circuit court clerk to receive an absentee ballot application from an applicant requesting delivery of an absentee ballot by mail.
The application to request a mail-in ballot must be received no later than 11:59 p.m., 12 days before the election. Applications may be submitted to the circuit court clerk in person or by mail, fax, email, or online through the Indiana Voter Portal at IndianaVoters.com.