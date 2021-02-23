Monday Morning Book Discussion – March 1 at 10:30 a.m.: Join us the first Monday of each month to discuss books from a variety of authors and genres. A pamphlet containing the full reading list and calendar is available at the circulation desk. Title of the month: Have You Seen Luis Velez? by Catherine Ryan Hyde. Scheduled for an in person meeting.
Instagram Storytime – March 3 at 10 a.m.: We will be meeting virtually for a bit. You can join us every Wednesday at 10 a.m. on Instragram. Our account is mutpl! We hope to see You there! If you can not meet us there, drop us an email at childrens@monticello.lib.in.us and we will send you the link to our YouTube video. Watch Facebook and Instagram for notices when we can meet in person! We can not wait for that day!
Dr. Seuss Birthday Party! – March 5 at 10 a.m.: Join us on Instagram live (@mutpl) to celebrate Dr. Seuss! Read stories by the famous author, and see how much you know about our friend Dr. Seuss.
Children’s Arts and Crafts – March 6 at 10 a.m.: Sign up and make a unique craft for March. For children in grades Kindergarten – Fifth grade.
Social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks will be required at all programming.
Scheduling may change due to the pandemic. Please contact the library at 574-583-2665 or visit www.monticello.lib.in.us for details on programs and changes.