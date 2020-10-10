MONTICELLO — The Monticello-Union Township Public Library will host a special Halloween presentation titled “Vampire Myth.”
It will be provided virtually via YouTube and shared to Facebook at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, with speaker Professor Jennifer Camden.
Camden, associate chair and professor of English at the University of Indianapolis, will discuss the origin of European folklore surrounding vampires, the increase of popularity of vampires in the 19th century British fiction, and the recurring popularity of vampires in fiction and popular culture.
For more information about this event, contact the Adult Services manager at 574-583-2665 ext. 3307, or email adult@monticello.lib.in.us.