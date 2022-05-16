Every woman who believes that she, together with other women who care, can make a positive difference in the lives of women and children in our community is invited to the Community Foundation of White County’s fourteenth annual Women Giving Together Fund fundraising luncheon on June 10 at the Brandywine Convention Center.
Honored and celebrated at the luncheon will be recipients of 2019, 2020, and 2021 Women Giving Together Fund grants. (The pandemic quite rudely interrupted our annual recognition of previous years’ recipients, so we’re going big this year!) Since its inception, the WGT Fund has awarded over $136,000 in grants to support education, health and human services, arts and culture, and historical preservation, to name just a few areas of opportunity answered by our generous donors.
Additionally, we will pay special tribute to former State Senator Katie Wolf, a founding contributor of the Women Giving Together Fund and long-term committee member. Katie died in 2020 but she remains very dear to those of us who knew and loved her.
Women Giving Together has become a very meaningful “giving circle” in our White County community. Donations to CFWC’s Women Giving Together Fund are pooled together for maximum impact; thus, every woman’s donation to the Fund becomes part of a larger whole, capable of greater things. Half of each donation is endowed in a permanent fund which will continue to grow; earnings from the endowed portion of the fund will be available for charitable uses in the community far into the future. The other half of each donation is made available for grants the following year.
Anyone may donate to the Foundation’s Women Giving Together Fund. Every gift, of whatever amount meaningful to its donor, becomes part of this exciting foundation in our community. The combined gifts determine the amount available for grants each year. Last year, 99 women donated a total of $14,849 to the Fund; just think of what could happen if 250 (or 500!) women pooled their passion and resources to benefit our community!
If you would like to donate to CFWC’s Women Giving Together Fund, please write your check to the Community Foundation of White County, noting WGT in the memo line. If you would like to attend our luncheon on June 10, please contact Leslie Goss or Lucy Dold at the Community Foundation, 574-583-6911. Reservations must be in by May 27.