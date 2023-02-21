dold column sig

As we celebrate 25 years of strengthening and transforming our community through the powerful act of philanthropy, we’ve taken time to recognize some of our local nonprofit partners and donors who have made our work possible. But there’s another entity that has greatly impacted the successes in the community foundation world, right from our very beginning.

Lilly Endowment’s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow (GIFT) program was launched to support and empower local efforts that strengthen Indiana. When CFWC was created in 1998, GIFT III had challenged our community to raise matching funds that supported early efforts like establishing the White County Council on Aging Fund to provide ongoing mission support, or funding special projects like Anson Wolcott House kitchen remodel.

