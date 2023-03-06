White County Restaurant February Inspection results listed:

HGMG – Good to Go, 202 North Range Wolcott; Inspected Feb. 1: One critical and two non-critical violations: All containers with food content must have a label and date for seven-day in and out. To be corrected by today. Mops need to be hung between use, Interior of ice machine (white panel) has build up of debris. To be corrected by today.

