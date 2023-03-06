White County Restaurant February Inspection results listed:
HGMG – Good to Go, 202 North Range Wolcott; Inspected Feb. 1: One critical and two non-critical violations: All containers with food content must have a label and date for seven-day in and out. To be corrected by today. Mops need to be hung between use, Interior of ice machine (white panel) has build up of debris. To be corrected by today.
Indiana Lake Supermart, 301 West Broadway Street, Monticello; Inspected Feb. 1: One non-critical violation: Seal on door going into walk-in cooler needs seal repaired or replaced. To be corrected by 30 days.
Dollar General, 303 West Second Street, Burnettsville; Inspected Feb. 2: No violations this inspection.
Wendy’s, 1064 West Broadway Street, Monticello; Inspected Feb. 2: No violations this inspection.
R & M, 347 North Prairie Street, Brookston; Inspected Feb. 6: Two critical and three non-critical violations: Salads, in dairy area, do not have a label stating all contents – ham and tuna salad, salads, ham, tuna, in dairy area, are past use by date. To be corrected immediately. Wiping towels lying on prep counter in deli area, No visible thermometer in HT holding case. To be corrected by today. Vent above deep fryers need to be cleaned – heavy grease accumulations. To be corrected by one week.
R & M, 710 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Feb. 6: No violations this inspection.
A.J. Petroleum, Inc., 201 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Feb. 6: One non-critical violation: All refrigeration units need to have visible thermometers. To be corrected by today.
G.J. Gill, 105 West Second Street, Reynolds; Inspected Feb. 7: Two non-critical violations: All food certification posted are expired. Contact me for classes. To be corrected by six months. Hand sink must be accessible at all times. To be corrected by today.
American Legion Post 81, 405 East Washington Street, Monticello; Inspected Feb. 7: Two non-critical violations: Rear entrance door has air gap. Seal needs replaced. To be corrected by today. Raw chicken being held over beer in walk-in cooler. Corrected today.
Capitol Bakery, 1405 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Feb. 7: No violations this inspection.
F.O. Eagles, 402 North Third Street, Monticello; Inspected Feb. 8: No violations this inspection.
Monticello Senior Center, 116 East Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Feb. 8: No violations this inspection.
Kinser’s Bakery, 215 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Feb. 8: No violations this inspection.
Family Express #28, 112 North Sixth Street, Monticello; Inspected Feb. 9: No violations this inspection.
B’s Greek Grill, 1516 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Feb. 9: No violations this inspection.
J & J Roadhouse, State Highway 43 North, Brookston; Inspected Feb. 9: No violations this inspection.
Dollar General, 834 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Feb. 13: One non-critical violation: All floors are very dirty. To be corrected by 30 days.
Arni’s Pizza, 517 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Feb. 13: Three non-critical violations: Freezer in rear section of the store has debris on bottom shelf, All items in walk-in cooler must be dated and labeled for use, No visible temperature measuring devices in salad prep table or pizza prep table. To be corrected by today.
Top Notch, 113 West Third Street, Brookston; Inspected Feb. 14: Four non-critical violations: All refrigeration units in prep area need to be cleaned inside and out, Reach-in coolers, in side room off prep area, need to be cleaned inside and out. To be corrected by one week. Large pan containing soup in reach-in cooler (in side room) needs to be broken down into smaller portions before refrigeration for cooling purposes. To be corrected by today. All walls, floors and ceilings must be made to be easily cleanable. To be corrected by six months.
Wanderlust, 301 South Prairie Street, Brookston; Inspected Feb. 15: No violations this inspection.
Manny’s Korner, 735 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Feb. 15: No violations this inspection.
Moncial’s, 912 ½ South Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Feb. 17: No violations this inspection.
U.S.A., 401 East U.S. Highway 24, Reynolds; Inspected Feb. 21: No violations this inspection.
Whyte Horse Winery, 1510 South Airport Road, Monticello; Inspected Feb. 22: No violations this inspection.
White County Jail, 915 Hanawalt, Monticello; Inspected Feb. 23: No violations this inspection.
Goodlife Nutrition, 132 South Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Feb. 27: One non-critical violation: Shelving under counters need to be easily cleanable. To be corrected by 30 days.
Oak and Barrel, 927 South Sixth Street, Monticello; Inspected Feb. 28: Three non-critical violations: No visible thermometers in lower units in prep area, Lemons not being stored in ice (waitress area). To be corrected by today. Ceiling, around vents, need to be cleaned – build-up of debris. To be corrected by 30 days.