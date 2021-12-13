Bob and Joyce Wrede, of Monticello, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Dec. 8.
The celebrated the milestone Dec. 3 with a lunch at Riverside Restaurant in Monticello.
They were married Dec. 8, 1951, in Bloomington, Ind. The couple are Twin Lakes High School alumni. Bob is from the class of 1951 and Joyce is from the class of 1953.
Bob was working for Alcoa when he and Joyce got married in 1951. From 1951 to 1954, he worked varying shifts for Alcoa and RCA, and for Wimpy Voigt in construction.
He served in the US Army from 1954-56 and was stationed at Schofield Barracks Army Base in Honolulu. Their third child, Ted, was born there and Bob, Joyce and their three children, at the time, lived in Hawaii, which was not yet a state and was still designated as a territory.
While in the service, Bob sang in a group called The Singing Servers, where they traveled from Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., to Lafayette and sang in the Purdue Hall of Music. After the Army, Bob worked for Russ Hornbeck, where he worked construction.
Over the years, Joyce worked for Ben Franklin, Bryan Manufacturing, and RCA. At one point, Bob and Joyce bought a restaurant called Dorothy’s Café, which Joyce ran and managed, in Kentland, Ind.
In 1957, Bob was in a car accident that ended his singing career. In 1958, he started hauling new cars and drove car haulers for Dallas Mavis, Woods Industries, and Car Carriers over a 20-year period before the couple started Wrede & Sons Excavating in Monticello in 1978 and Wrede Trucking in Lafayette (1981-97).
Joyce was heavily involved in the businesses, where she worked as a secretary, dump truck driver, bookkeeper, and construction crews at the excavating business. When they sold Wrede Trucking in 1997, they had more than 40 semi-tractors they ran pulling Wabash National trailers. Their sons purchased Wrede & Sons Excavating from Bob and Joyce in 1997.
Upon their retirement, Bob and Joyce purchased a home in Naples, Fla., and were snow birds for 25 years. They currently reside in their Monticello home and enjoy visiting with their family and friends throughout the year.
They had five children: Becky Wrede Shook (Dave), Skip (Vicki), Ted (Kelly), Bob Jr. (Jan) and Ken (Ronda); 17 grandchildren; and 38 great grandchildren.