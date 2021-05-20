Smith 50th Anniversary

Mark A. Smith and his wife, the former Kay Jean McCarty, will be celebrating their golden anniversary from 2-5 p.m. May 29 at the Rockfield Community Building at Rockfield, just off of the Hoosier Heartland Corridor. No gifts are needed — just good thoughts!
Trending Food Videos
Latest E-Editions
News in your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Current Weather
Right Now
83°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 50%
- Cloud Coverage:57%
- Wind: 15 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:28:49 AM
- Sunset: 08:06:37 PM
Today
Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.