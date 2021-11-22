Ron and Sharon Allen, of Reynolds, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.
Friends and relatives are invited to an open house that will take place from 3-5 p.m., hosted by their children, at Andrea Roller Events, 127 N. Main St., Monticello.
They are the parents of three children: David (Amy) Allen, of Reynolds; Daryl Allen, of Brownsburg; and Denise (Scott) Hood, of Reynolds.
Ron and Sharon have 12 grandchildren: Blake, Abby, Olivia Allen, twin angels Bryce and Bradie, Ava Allen, Adyson, Brenden, Chandler and Dane Hood, Caroline Allen and Everlea Hood.
In lieu of gifts, please write a simple note describing a special memory or thought of Ron and Sharon.