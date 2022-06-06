On Tuesday morning, as the sun rose over the pitchers’ mound at Columbian Park, at the Tippecanoe County Public Library (TCPL), hundreds of local kids, teens and adults started signing up for the 2022 Summer Reading Clubs.
As teams at the four branches warmed up this morning, what’s the score?
This years’ total signup score is already a winner!
777 kids (preK to 5th grade)
140 teens (grades 6-12)
283 adults (all ages)
Plus, there are…
25 teen volunteers ready to help kids sign up (at four locations, seven days a week)
For caregivers, grandparents, and people looking for free family-oriented activities, TCPL offers a variety of hands-on activities, mind-expanding programs, and homerun performances…from now through July 31.
Two months of reading, listening, and fun…all free and open to the public!
Questions? Visit any Tippecanoe County Public Library. Call (765) 429-0119. Go to https://tcpl.lib.in.us/
Looks like this could be another championship summer reading season for hundreds of local families…with lifelong benefits for our community!