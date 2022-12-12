For those who know me, you know that the holiday season is my favorite time of year: I may or may not have a history of putting up Christmas decorations in November. Yes… I’m one of those people!
The hustle and bustle of many holiday gatherings, sharing in special traditions with family and friends, enjoying the unique offerings that only come this time of year—all the trimmings that come with Christmastime bring so much joy!
December also brings a time for reflection, for gratitude, and of course, a time for giving. One of my favorite giving traditions that my mother passed down to me is the precise curling of infinite ribbons to adorn the presents I’ve so carefully picked for my loved ones. Sharing my gratitude in this way has always been a favorite of mine.
But some of those folks on our Christmas list may have all the comforts they need, yet we still desire to show our love and appreciation for them in a special way.
Consider honoring your loved one this year with a named gift to the Community Foundation of White County.
Perhaps your aunt who has dedicated her life to serving the community deserves special recognition for her commitment. What better way to honor that legacy than by contributing to the community that she loves so dearly in her name?
Honoring a loved one through charitable giving is a simple, yet powerful way to show you care. And with over 120 funds administered at the Community Foundation, you can even designate a gift to reflect your loved one’s specific passions: a gift to support the Women Giving Together Fund is the perfect gift for those passionate about women’s issues; a gift to the Monticello Parks Fund is great for our nature-loving friends; a gift to the Children’s Services Fund of the Monticello-Union Township Public Library is the perfect gift for your book worm friends who value local libraries.
Another avenue is contributing to our 25 by 25 Challenge, where your gift will be matched 1:1 by a generous donor up to $25,000—doubling the impact! In celebration of our 25th anniversary next year, with the money received through this challenge, a special proactive grant will be awarded in the community—perfect for those who are passionate about White County!
Whether it’s $25 or $25,000, honoring your loved one this holiday season through philanthropy is a simple way to show you care. It’s actually so simple, that you don’t need to stand in long holiday lines or find the perfect ribbon for this gift: simply log on to www.cfwhitecounty.org, select the Donate Now button, and be sure to put your loved one’s name in the Notes section. Questions? Call director, Lucy Dold at (574) 583-6911.