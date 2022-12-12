dold column sig

For those who know me, you know that the holiday season is my favorite time of year: I may or may not have a history of putting up Christmas decorations in November. Yes… I’m one of those people!

The hustle and bustle of many holiday gatherings, sharing in special traditions with family and friends, enjoying the unique offerings that only come this time of year—all the trimmings that come with Christmastime bring so much joy!

Tags

Trending Food Videos