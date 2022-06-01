Several years ago I learned a very important lesson for landing fish in rivers and streams. I learned this “secret” from an elder fisherman while plying the waters of southern Michigan’s St. Joseph River.
A couple of buddies and I had been spending the day on the river fishing for salmon. We were using light spinning tackle to drift flies through the holes. We had several hook-ups with nice fish, but were having difficulty in landing them with our chosen light tackle. The powerful fish would either break the line or make long runs down stream, with us chasing after them down the river banks. The fish would eventually bury themselves into brush piles, wrapping the light line around snags and causing it to break.
Discouraged, we would try our luck again, only to succumb to the same fate on nearly every hook-up. In the midst of all of this, one of my buddies and I noticed one particular angler, an elderly gentleman, who managed to land several fish while we were all striking out. My buddy and I decided to lay down his rod for a spell and just sit and watch the man. He asked the man how he managed to land the fish. The angler replied “There is no need to chase them, let them swim to you!”
“Fish, especially salmon” the old man explained, “have a natural tendency to swim upriver. The key is not to pressure or horse them all the time.” “It is best to hammer down on them until they make a run, then simply keep the line tight and let them make their run. Eventually, once they feel that there is no pressure on the other end, they will follow their natural instincts and turn upriver. Once the fish swims back upriver (say to a point about even with you), you crank on him again to wear him down some. You do this until he makes another run. This process is repeated until the fish is successfully landed,” replied the elder.
The more experienced gentleman must have known what he was talking about because as we soon learned, not only did he land more fish, his feet literally never moved. He stood in the same spot where he hooked the fish. “That sure beats chasing after them,” I thought.
After returning home to Indiana, I soon realized that this tactic worked on more than just salmon. While plying the waters of a local creek, I hooked into a dandy smallmouth in swift current. With 4 pound test line and a light action spinning rod, I quickly remembered the lesson from the old man. When the feisty bronzeback made his first run, charging downstream like a runaway freight train, I eased off the pressure, only keeping the line tight. After about a twenty yard run, I noticed my line slowing and eventually turning back towards me. A smile stretched across my face as I cherished this lesson from the old man. The three-pound plus smallmouth swam right back upstream to a point just even with me, and when he did, I once again put some pressure eon him until he made another line-burning run downstream. This sequence of events went on for about three cycles before the fish finally was wore down enough for me to bring him and lip him in order to remove the crankbaits treble hooks from his upper lip.
I believe that most fish inhabiting our local rivers and streams, not just salmon and trout, have a natural tendency to swim upstream. By employing this simple technique, you should increase your odds of landing fish in strong currents, and avoid chasing them a half-mile downstream. This trick is especially effective when using light line and light tackle.