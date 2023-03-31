dold column sig

As we launch into a new season, it’s hard to ignore the liveliness that comes with the brisk warmth and green growth poking from the ground below. After months of hibernation, we are eager to emerge from the cold darkness of winter and dive into new adventures.

At your Community Foundation of White County, we are proud to support initiatives that enhance the quality of life for folks all around the county, particularly those ready to step beyond the comfort of their homes and explore mother earth around them. When seeking opportunities to connect with your family, we’ve intentionally supported projects that nurture this way of life. Because we know that family comes first.

