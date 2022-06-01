A recent Sunday afternoon witnessed the heart of what a passionate, determined community can accomplish.
The weather was a bit chilly, but that didn’t stop enthusiastic children from tapping the button to open the spickets at the new Monon Splash pad, located in Monon’s lovely, restful, welcoming town park. Water sprang up from the ground, poured out of buckets perched tall on their posts, and whirled in circles from other surprising spots.
Monon Town Council members celebrated the dedication with a ribbon cutting, marking the official end to a several-year journey.
Your Community Foundation of White County is thrilled to have been able to support this great community project with three major grants: $12,800 in 2018 to fund the engineering study; a $5000 grant in Spring 2019 to support improvements for handicapped access at the park; and $5000 in Fall 2019 for general support of the splash pad project. All of these grants, as is true with all of our community grants, are only possible because generous people from throughout our community want to see White County become the very best it can be!
We are grateful to the Monon Town Council and Monon Parks Board members for their outstanding dedication to this and so many other community projects. It is, indeed, an honor to partner with you!
For more information about your community foundation, check out our website www.cfwhitecounty.org and our Facebook page!