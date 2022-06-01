LAFAYETTE, IN — Franciscan Physician Network is pleased to announce that Jayati K. Singh, MD, has joined their Outpatient Behavioral Health Center in Lafayette, according to information from the network.
She will work with a team of fellow providers who offer therapy and psychiatric services to adults in Lafayette and the surrounding community. Franciscan Physician Network Outpatient Behavioral Health Center is located at 1116 N. 16th St., Suite B, in Lafayette, Ind.
Dr. Singh received her medical degree from Topiwala National Medical College in Mumbai, India. She went on to complete an internship in Psychiatry at both Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, India, and University of Illinois at Chicago. She is board certified in Psychiatry and is a member of the American Psychiatric Association as well as the Neuroscience Education Institute (NEI). She most recently worked at Alpine Clinic in Lafayette.
With Dr. Singh having more than 20 years of experience as a psychiatrist in the Lafayette community, Franciscan Physician Network is excited to have her join their team. She is welcoming current Franciscan Physician Network patients by referral as well as her previous Alpine Clinic patients. Please call the office to get more information on the referral process.
Previous patients of Dr. Singh’s may call (765) 423-6300. If you are not a previous patient of Dr. Singh’s and are in need of psychiatric services, please plan to secure a referral from a Franciscan Physician Network provider.