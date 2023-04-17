Registration for the 2023 4-H Camp is now open!
Any current 3rd-6th grader registered in 4-H is able to sign up! The cost is $100 and will include transportation, lodging, meals, insurance, a camp t-shirt, and other expenses.
Registration for the 2023 4-H Camp is now open!
Any current 3rd-6th grader registered in 4-H is able to sign up! The cost is $100 and will include transportation, lodging, meals, insurance, a camp t-shirt, and other expenses.
To register for Camp, you will go to 4HOnline (v2.4honline.com) and look for the event titled 2023 4-H Camp. Please note that payment must be received by and may be dropped off at the Jasper County Extension Office by Wednesday, April 29th. Cash or checks are accepted. Please make checks payable to Purdue University.
We will only approve your registration once payment is received. We are limited on the number of campers who can go, so please pay as soon as possible to reserve your spot. Please let me know if you have any questions by calling our office at 219-866-5741 or emailing me at newman84@purdue.edu
