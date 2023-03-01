Boy Scouts of America logo

Earlier this month the Sagamore Council, Boy Scouts of America celebrated its 50th Anniversary with an awards luncheon in Kokomo, where the council is currently headquartered.

The current council was incorporated on Jan. 1, 1973 when professional and volunteer leadership from three local councils determined that a merger was the best course of action for the sustained success of the Scouting program in North Central Indiana.

