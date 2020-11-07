A fishing boat capsized off the Florida coast. The tourist who had rented the boat was an excellent swimmer, could easily have swam to shore, yet he held tightly to the overturned boat.
Why? He was afraid of alligators. He yelled to some men fishing on shore, “Are there any gators around here?”
A man on shore cried out, “Nope.” So the man let go the boat and began to swim to shore. The man on the beach then yelled back, “The sharks ate every last one of ‘em!”
In Amos 5:18-20, the Old Testament prophet writes, “Woe unto you that desire the day of the Lord! To what end is it for you? The day of the Lord brings darkness, and not light. As if a man fleeing from a lion met a bear, then fleeing from the bear into a house, leaned his hand against the wall, and a serpent bit him! Shall not the day of the Lord be darkness, and not light? Even very dark with no brightness in it?”
These powerful words from God contain a warning that the Hebrew folks in Amos’ day should rethink praying that the day of the Lord come soon. The day of the Lord referred to the final day of the Lord, when life on earth comes to an end and eternity begins.
Amos says that many of those desiring this powerful day were not ready for it. They wanted it because life on earth frightened them. The prophets had been foretelling the day when freedoms would be lost, homes would be taken away, and the people forced into slavery.
They could not imagine anything worse, but Amos says, “Wait a minute here! Don’t be so quick to desire the Lord to end life on earth, because that day will bring condemnation to hell!”
Why? Again, because the people had not prepared their souls to meet God! Amos had said earlier (4:12) “Prepare to meet your God, O Israel.” Something far worse than slavery in a strange land would confront these folks if God brought them to judgment. Most of them would have been cast into Hell!
Today, folks are frightened by COVID-19. I mentioned last week that a “virus” far worse than COVID-19 is threatening our world. Nearly all deaths from COVID (some doctors have estimated over 90%) occur in folks with weakened immune systems. Most young people do not even experience a bad bout of it when they get the virus.
Yet, many of our nation shelter in their homes, fearful that they will die if they get it. I believe God would want them to get this message:
Losing one’s soul is far worse than getting COVID-19, even for those who die from it. Let’s not be silly and flaunt the virus. Social distance and wash your hands often. Wear a mask when you cannot social distance. Don’t put yourself in a position where you have to wear a mask for hours at a time. More people will suffer ill effects and sicknesses from wearing a mask too long than from getting COVID-19, according to some doctors, including many from Indiana.
But don’t fear anyone or anything that can kill the body, Jesus said, rather, fear the One who can cast both body and soul into hell. (Matthew 10:28)
I beg you, urge you so strongly, folks, to spend more time casting off the evils of darkness and sin than you do trying to avoid some disease.
Prepare now to meet your God, America! Your soul depends on it!