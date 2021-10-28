Three old men were discussing what their grandchildren might be saying about them 50 years from now.
One said, “I want my grandchildren to say, ‘He was great fun to be with.’” The second man said, “I would like my grandchildren to say, ‘He was a loyal, loving, family man.’”
Turning to their third friend, one asked, “What would you like your grandchildren to say about you 50 years from now?” He replied, “I would like for them to say, ‘He looks really great for his age!”
I am not so concerned about what folks might say about me 50 years from now as about what they might say about me now! I would hope that folks might say, “He is a man of the Word! He is a man who follows the will of God. He can be trusted to do what God wants him to do.”
I am not so concerned about what folks might say about me 50 years from now, or even now, so much as I am concerned about what God thinks about me now!
It is such a temptation to want to do one’s own will, to please oneself. In fact, if I got what I deserved, I would not be allowed into heaven!
Why did Jesus have to die so that I could have the opportunity to enter Heaven? There is a song entitled, “Grace isn’t fair!” The words are so true. We worry and fret at times about life being unfair to us.
“I’ve been a good and decent person. I deserve better than I’ve gotten out of life!” In fact, grace isn’t fair to Jesus. He who lived a perfectly sinless life was unfairly crucified for my sin.
Kris Kristofferson sang the old classic when I was very young, “Why Me, Lord? What have I ever done, to deserve even one, of the pleasures I’ve known? Tell me, Lord, what did I ever do, to deserve love from you, or the kindness you’ve shown? Lord, help me, Jesus, I’ve wasted it, so help me, Jesus, my soul’s in your hands?”
Jesus, the perfect Son of God, the perfect Lamb of God, offered as the sinless sacrifice to pay for my sins? What have I done to deserve to see Him standing next to me when my name is called for judgment, and hear Him say, “He’s one of ours, Father. He accepted my Lordship and has worked to do your will on earth. He has fallen, but our grace has been sufficient to pick him up and give him strength to carry on.”
“The hour is coming in which all who are in the graves will hear his voice and come forth — those who have done good, to the resurrection of life, and those who have done evil, to the resurrection of condemnation. I can do nothing of myself. As I hear, I judge; and my judgement is righteous, because I do not seek by own will but the will of the Father who sent me.” John 5:30
“For I have come down from heaven, not to do my own will, but the will of Him who sent me.”… This is the will of Him who sent me, that everyone who sees the Son and believes in Him may have everlasting life; and I will raise him up at the last day.” John 6:38-40
He died for my sin. All I have to do is fulfill God’s will in my life on earth. Even Jesus did not do his own will when He came to earth! Why should I think I can do my own will here? In spite of my faults, I get to go to heaven if I humbly fulfill his will on earth.
I don’t deserve that! Do you?