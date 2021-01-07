We can now say that “hindsight is 2020.” That old saying simply meant that once something is past, we can understand it more clearly.
Jesus’ disciples did not understand why He would let religious leaders take his life without defending Himself. Later on they got that it was a part of his plan to save us.
What much of the world does not understand is that Jesus died for ALL people. Regardless of the color of one’s skin, Jesus died for that one. Black lives matter. Red lives matter. Yellow lives matter. Brown lives matter. Pale-skinned lives matter ... on Earth.
But we won’t be judged on Judgment Day by the color of our skin. You see, we have no control over the color of our skin. But understand this well. We WILL be judged by the color of our souls.
And souls only come in two colors: Black and white. You see, we have FULL control over the color of our souls.
“Come now and let us reason together,” says the Lord. Though your sins are like scarlet, they will be white as snow; though they are red like crimson, they will be as wool. If you are willing and obedient, you will eat the good of the land; but if you refuse and rebel, you will be devoured by the sword; for the mouth of the Lord has spoken.” Isaiah 1:18-20
While sins are referred to as scarlet, or red, God speaks of the blackness, the total darkness of our hearts when we commit those sins. He speaks of our hearts, or souls, being washed white as snow when we are willing and obedient to God’s commands.
Oh yes, don’t you doubt it: Black souls matter. White souls matter. The color of your soul will determine where you spend eternity. The soul of every human was black at one time. To get into heaven, how can your soul become white as snow?
David pleaded with God to “Have mercy on me, O God … blot out my transgressions, wash me thoroughly from my iniquity, and cleanse me from my sin … Create in me a clean heart, O God, and renew a right spirit within me … Restore to me the joy of your salvation” (From Psalm 51)
But again, how will God do this? David goes on to tell us: “For you do not desire sacrifice or else I would give it; you do not delight in burnt offering. The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit, a broken and contrite heart — these, O God, you will not despise.” Psalm 51:16, 17
A broken spirit, a contrite heart … what do these mean? They speak of repentance: true sorrow for one’s own sin and a willingness to obey, just as we read in that Isaiah text above. Repentance has always been key to finding salvation, whether under the law of Moses or today under the law of Christ.
So, how can your soul become white as snow today?
“Repent and be baptized, everyone of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission (forgiveness) of your sins, and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.” (Acts 2:38) Sincere repentance, followed by baptism under water in the name of Christ will change your black soul into a soul whiter than snow.
Is your soul black as night or white as snow? It will matter when you enter eternity.