Jackie Robinson, the first black baseball player to get the chance to play Major League Baseball, faced terrible persecution in visiting ballparks. Even his own home fans gave him a hard time.
It is not uncommon for some folks to want to see others fail. Dodger fans were not all happy to see Robinson on their team. Some of them wanted to see him fail.
When, in one game, he booted a ground ball — that is, made an error in his home stadium — the Brooklyn fans opened up with loud boos. It seemed as if some had just been waiting for him to fail so that they could say, “I told you so” to the Dodger management who had hired this man many deemed to be inferior simply because his skin color was not acceptable.
As the boos continued to rain down, Jackie was standing at second base with his head down. Pee Wee Reese, the very popular Dodger shortstop walked over to him and put his arm around Robinson. Then, Reese faced the crowd and glared his disgust at them. The boos began to quiet down.
Still, Reese stood there with his arm around Robinson, glaring up at the crowd. Only when the crowd had quieted to a whisper did Reese pat Robinson on the back and run back to his position. The game resumed and Robinson became a very successful second baseman.
Later, Robinson said that arm of Reese around his waist saved his career.
Jesus lived in a time when the religious leaders wanted to see certain people fail. They loved to point out sins of others, while touting their own “righteousness.” Problem was, they were very UNrighteous men.
They criticized Jesus for eating with “sinners,” assuming that if He was really the long-awaited Messiah, He should know how sinful they were and avoid them at all costs. They had a hard time grasping Jesus’ intent of bringing hope and salvation to the hopeless and lost of the world.
One day these “preachers” of that time brought a woman they had caught in the very act of adultery, threw her down at Jesus’ feet and demanded that He tell them whether she should be stoned, or not. The law of Moses pronounced the death penalty upon her, but there were a couple acts of hypocrisy at work in their action.
First, the authorities had been ignoring this law and its consequence for a long time. They seldom stoned anyone to death for it any more. In certain cases, they still would pronounce the death penalty on one taken in adultery, but in their hypocrisy, usually ignored it.
The second hypocrisy involved is clear to any reader, or should be. She was caught in the act of adultery, which means a man was caught with her. Yet, it was only the woman they wanted to stone. The law said both were to be stoned.
Read the whole story in John 8:1-12. In Jesus’ classic response, “You who are without sin should cast the first stone” (v 7). He was not condoning her sin. In fact, He told the woman after her accusers had left, “Go, and sin no more.” Hers was a grave sin. Jesus was simply showing that the pride and hypocrisy of the “preachers” was just as horrible.
Jesus was not standing up for her sin. He was standing against injustice.
Our stand for God is not just about standing against sin. It must also, and always, be a stand for right!