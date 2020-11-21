The zoo’s gorilla died. Until they could find another ape to replace him, the zoo hired a mime to dress up like a gorilla and perform apelike antics.
“What a great gig this is,” the mime discovers, “I can sleep, play, and make fun of people all day long. And I’m drawing bigger crowds than I ever did as a mime!”
Soon the crowd grows tired of watching him and moves on to the lion next cage over. Unhappy to lose the crowd, the ape climbs to the top of his cage, hand-over-hands across a partition, and hangs from one hand from the top of the lion’s cage, teasing the lion.
The crowd loves it, but the lion is furious and bangs the side of his cage until the mime loses his grip and falls right down in front of the lion.
The lion licks his chops hungrily and begins to walk around the ape-mime. When the lion crouches back into a position to spring upon his prey, the terrified mime screams out, “Help, help!”
With that, the lion springs upon the mime, brings his huge mouth down inches from the mime’s face, and says, “Shut up, you fool! You want to get us both fired?”
What is real and what is fake in our time? “Fake news” has become a commonly known phrase meaning that a lot of the news we are hearing, from supposedly reliable sources, is not real news, but fake news created by the press.
There was a time when a good reporter and a good news anchor (think Walter Cronkite!) understood that his/her job was to report the news, not create it. Now we have many in the world of news who cannot resist creating news that often is not true, authentic news.
Jesus brought good news, the good news of salvation possible through the sacrifice of his own body and shed blood. Jesus’ enemies often accused Him of false testimony.
On one occasion, John 8:13, 14, the Pharisees challenged Jesus, “You bear witness of yourself; your witness is not true.” To which Jesus replied, “Even if I bear witness of myself, my witness is true, for I know where I came from and where I am going; but you do not know where I come from and where I am going.”
Later, in verses 17 and 18, Jesus argued that the law they relied on required two witnesses to agree in a court of law. He then said that in addition to his own testimony, his Father, God in heaven, also bore witness that Jesus was from God/heaven.
Later still, in verse 26, Jesus said, “I have many things to say and to judge concerning you, but He who sent me is true; and I speak to the world those things which I heard from Him.”
Jesus was genuine. He was real. His testimony was true, just as the Father who sent Him was true. What Jesus taught on earth was true, and directly from the Father.
Today, it behooves you and me to be true, genuine in our love for all, and true in the Word we share with the lost world. Jesus hated hypocrisy; He demanded sincerity. Followers of Jesus must show the world the sincere milk and meat of God’s Word!
Coke! It’s the real thing! That was what the commercial blared out to us. There were many off-brands of colas available, but Coke claimed to be the real thing.
There are many off-brands of religion in our world, but only Jesus is the real thing!
Want to follow Jesus? Get real!