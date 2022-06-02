Hannah, the grateful, obedient servant of God!
Eli’s rebuked Hannah for drinking wine to drunkenness, but she responded that she was praying to God out of an abundance of grief. Why? Because she could not conceive a child though married for several years.
Eli rewarded her prayers for a male child whom she promised to give back to God for his service as soon as he was weaned. The reward? Eli assured her that her prayers would be answered within one year. Hannah rose from her knees, ate a hearty meal, and went her way with a cheerful and happy heart. Her faith led her to accept God’s promise.
Hannah kept her word when Samuel was 3 or younger, brought him to Eli, and left him to be raised a prophet of God, to be used for the glory and service of the Lord God!
Mary, the humble servant of God!
Knowing that society would consider her a sinful woman when they discovered she was pregnant before marriage, Mary replied to the angel who informed her that God’s Spirit would bring conception in her womb though she was a virgin, “Behold the servant of the Lord. Let it be to me according to your word.” (Luke 1:38)
Mary would hear many words that magnified her Son, Jesus. She listened quietly, but with great interest at the marvelous things, as well as the sorrowful predictions of his persecution, and “kept all these things and pondered them in her heart.” (Luke 2:19)
Shepherds came and told her the exciting news that God had given them about the future of Jesus and the praise of men he would receive. Simeon, the old man at the temple, revealed that Jesus was the consolation of Israel, their greatest hope! He also gave a hint, however, of Jesus’ death, and prepared Mary, “(yes, and a sword will pierce your own soul, too.”). (Luke 2:35)
The virtuous mother of Proverbs 31:10-31!
Here is the description of the ideal godly wife and mother. Everything in this passage shows that she puts others in her life ahead of herself! Her whole life’s goal is to do for others. Especially God!
The secret of her motivation? Verse 29: “Charm is deceitful and beauty is passing, but a woman who fears the Lord, she will be praised!”
Read Hannah’s story in I Samuel 1 through 2:11, Mary’s in Luke 1 and 2. These two women, along with the ideal wife and mother of Proverbs 31, show us traits of women that God admires most. Hannah was grateful for God’s fulfillment of Eli’s promise, and obedient to her own promise.
Promises can be easier to make than to fulfill, but both Hannah and Mary kept their word!
Mary was a very humble young lady, still a teenager most likely, and totally compliant with the will of God. Not thinking of her own discomfort when people understandably assumed the worst of her, she immediately agreed to serve the Lord’s cause with all the pain that would come with it.
Mothers are incredibly selfless, incredibly humble, incredibly encouraging, incredibly virtuous and godly. Mine is 96 years old and still serving the Lord!
Thank you, Mom, for all you are and do!