Within the past month, my son, Benjie, and I, were tossing back and forth some scripture insights from our studies when we stumbled on a thought we had never considered or seen in the teachings of Jesus before.
It is always a joy to hear an insight from others that gives you pause to think on a new thought. It is absolutely exciting every time you discover a new thought from your own reading and understanding of scripture.
Here is what we found, and it came from a very well-known passage of scripture we have read hundreds of times, at least.
It is this teaching of Jesus from Matthew 20:25-28: “But Jesus called them to himself and said, ‘You know that the rulers of the Gentiles lord it over them, and those who are great exercise authority over them. Yet it shall not be so among you; but whoever desires to become great among you, let him be your servant. And whoever desires to be first among you, let him be your slave — just as the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life a ransom for many.”
What we have always gotten from this passage: If one would be considered worthy in God’s kingdom, he/she must be willing to become a servant to Christ.
Two pairs of words make another level of understanding in this passage. The first pair are the last word in verse 26, servant, and the last word in verse 27, slave, two distinctly different words.
The word rendered “servant” is the Greek word “diakonos”, which means servant. We get our word “deacon” directly from this Greek source. “Deacon” means servant, or one who ministers to the needs of others.
“Slave” is the Greek word “doulos”. The two words are distinctly different. A servant in Bible times was one who voluntarily chose to serve another. A slave was one taken against his will and forced to serve.
It was common in Bible times for a man deeply entrenched in poverty to go to a wealthy man and offer his services to the wealthy man if the rich man would agree to pay all the poor man’s debts. They would negotiate how much time and how much service.
For example, a wealthy man might demand three years of service from a man, his wife, and two of his oldest sons who could be counted on to do a man’s work. In return, he would pay the man’s $200,000 debt.
He would also provide room, board, meals and possibly other needs. After three years, the poor man and his family would be released to start from scratch to build a better living, no longer in debt, no longer indentured to serve the rich man.
All this we knew all along. The difference, what we recently noticed for the first time, were two other words that make a whole new level of meaning. These other two words, along with “diakonos” and “doulos” lead to a higher level lesson than simply understanding that in the eyes of God, greatness in the Lord’s kingdom is tied to servanthood.
Not just any servanthood, but having a servant’s heart that leads to serving others, especially those who find it difficult to help themselves.
Hang with me! I will share the rest of the story, so to speak, in the March 31 issue of this paper!
You may contact Tom Haynie at tom.julie.haynie@gmail.com