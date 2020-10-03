Thirty years ago, experiments were tried by feminists who wanted to prove that boys and girls only seem different in their aspirations and behaviors because our society expects boys to act in certain ways and girls in certain other ways.
In other words, the way we raise them makes boys seem more masculine and girls more feminine.
The experiment put only boys in one room with dolls and toys usually associated with girls. Girls were placed in a room with balls, cars, toys associated with boys ordinarily.
After a month of the children spending a few hours a day playing in such manners, the testers announced stupendous results! The boys, indeed, were playing with the dolls and the girls with balls and trucks!
Proof! Now, to put the experiment to the test: All the toys were put in one large room and the same boys and girls entered through different doors. The whole experiment failed when the boys immediately went to the balls and trucks, while the girls went right to the dolls, dollhouses, etc.
It was later revealed that the boys, when playing with only dolls, were throwing them like a football or a baseball, while the girls were seen rocking trucks and cars in their arms as though they were babies!
In all the years I’ve lived, I’ve never been out to eat with a large group of friends in which a guy said, “Hey, I’m going to the restroom, guys. Anyone want to come with me?”
If a guy ever does say that, I’m not going!
Now, a woman stands up, grabs her purse, and before she’s gone three steps she has a female crowd following her to the restroom! And no one thinks anything about it.
We’re just different.
Two women speaking of an event 30 years earlier: “Oh, you’re referring to that convention when Edna wore that white dress with the blue collar.” I looked at the other gal’s husband and said, “Yeah, Bill, remember? Hank was wearing that brown suit with the tan hanky in his pocket.”
Ain’t gonna happen!
Because we are different. We need friends of the same gender that provide something our mates do not. I realized very early in marriage that my wife needed a time with just female friends, or just a best female friend she could shop with, chat with about life from a female perspective. Every time she spent a day with a best friend she would come home animatedly telling me all about her day. A husband, likewise, needs time with his buddies to go fishing, golfing, etc.
One of the disturbing facts of life centers on a person controlling a spouse by cutting off all the spouse’s friends and family. A huge jealousy factors into such controlling. The attitude: My wife does not love me if she can enjoy being with anyone else but me! Or, my husband may want to leave me if he goes off and spends time with his friends.
Ephesians 5:22-33 (read it when you have a couple minutes!) shows how a man showing pure love to his wife and a wife showing respect to her husband will result in a successful marriage. In time, each will come to love AND respect the other.
Happily allowing your spouse to spend time with others of the same gender will usually result in a stronger marriage because of stronger trust in each other.