Once in a while a Bible truth jumps out at you suddenly. It has been there all the while.
It was there the first time you read through the Bible and the 20th time you read it through. If you have read the Bible through 50 times, you are not surprised to see some new (to you) truth jump off the pages that you somehow missed before.
By Jan. 1, 2015, I had read the Bible through at least 20 times. I was reading about Herod hearing that a very noticeable new star had proclaimed an important king had been born recently. Matthew 2:4, 8, and 16:
“When Herod had gathered all the chief priests and scribes of the people together, he inquired of them where the Christ was to be born … And Herod sent the wise men to Bethlehem and said, 'Go and search for the young child, and when you have found him, bring back word to me, that I may come and worship him also.'…Then Herod, when he saw that he was deceived by the wise men, was very angry. He sent forth and put to death all the male children who were born in Bethlehem and in all its districts, from 2 years old and under, according to the time which he had determined from the wise men."
Seven years ago, a detail from this passage that had escaped my notice all my life, jumped right out at me!
King Herod was willing to kill the Messiah in order to keep the throne!
It never really hit home to me that Herod KNEW this baby was the promised Messiah! And he wanted to kill him anyway!
I should have noticed it. Verse 4 reveals that he inquired of the religious “experts” where the Christ was to be born. I have known since my teenage years that “Christ” and “Messiah” mean the same thing. “Messiah” was the name which was given to the special Savior God had promised since Genesis 3:15 that He would send to deliver his people from their sins. It is the Hebrew word for “king” and was promised through the birth from a virgin 700 years before it happened.
“Christ” is the Greek word, equivalent to the Hebrew “Messiah."
When Herod asked where the Christ was to be born he was asking where the promised Messiah was to be born. Then he asked the wise men in verse 8 to let him know where this Messiah was living once they found him. He pretended a desire to come worship the child, but verse 16 reveals his true intent when he sent out the order to murder all infant and toddler boys under the age of 2.
Herod wanted to thwart God’s plan of deliverance of his people in order to keep the throne!
Is there some personal, selfish desire in your heart that would cause you to try to thwart God’s plan for your family, your friends, your acquaintances, even yourself? Is there some sin in your life you are so determined to keep that you are willing to exchange a few years of supposed happiness for an eternity in hell?
I encourage you to give up selfish, temporary happiness for the joy of knowing you are a child of God, bound for eternal peace and contentment in God’s heaven!