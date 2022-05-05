Some interesting facts about our state of Indiana:
Johnny Appleseed is buried in Fort Wayne.
U.S. 231 is 231 miles long!
Clark Gable and wife Carole Lombard honeymooned at Lake Barbee near Warsaw. (Carole was born in Fort Wayne.)
Did you know the courthouse roof in Greensburg has a tree growing from it? Wabash was the first city in the United States with street lights (first electrified city). Amelia Earhart was once a professor at Purdue University. The steepest railroad grade in the world is in Madison.
Tomato juice was first served at a French Lick hotel in 1925. Not surprisingly, the first tomato juice factory was built and operated there.
Famous people born in Indiana: James Dean (also buried here), Red Skelton (Vincennes), Frank Borman, astronaut (Gary). Others who lived here: Mae West, Claude Akins, the world’s tallest woman, Sandy Allen, Forrest Tucker (Pendleton), Bob Griese, Tony Tenille (of the Captain and Tenille).
Ninety percent of the world’s popcorn is raised in Indiana! The Jackson Five (Michael, the youngest), are from Gary.
But, “this world is not my home, I’m just a’passin’ through!” So what about heaven? What do you know about the eternal home in which we plan to reside one day?
Peter and John, apostles of Christ, tell us this world will be destroyed, the heavens and the earth burned up (2 Peter 3:10-12; Revelation 21:1) Peter went on to say, “Nevertheless, we, according to his promise, look for new heavens and a new earth, in which righteousness dwells.” 2 Peter 3:13 Have you ever read the description of heaven John gives us?
John writes, “Then I, John, saw the holy city, New Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband. ... God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there will be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There will be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.” Revelation 21:2-4
Sounds as though memory of loved ones not in heaven will be forgotten, along with all painful memories of earth (possibly ALL memories of earth?). Isaiah 65:17 says, “For behold, I create new heavens and a new earth; and the former shall not be remembered or come to mind.”
Revelation 22, beginning in verse 1: A pure river, clear as crystal, will flow from God’s throne right down main street! The tree of life, last seen in the Garden of Eden, will grow on both sides of the street, bearing 12 kinds of fruit! His children will be able to see God’s face, not possible in our human flesh and blood form. There will be no darkness there, no night, for the Lamb IS the light, providing all that will ever be needed.
Much more is revealed in those last two chapters of the Bible. Streets of gold, gates made of solid jewels, a city built as high as it will be wide and deep!
What won’t be there? Wickedness, evil, anything that defiles — none of that will be permitted to enter the city. Read it! It’s all there in those last two chapters of Revelation!
But only those adorned as a bride for her husband will be permitted to enter!
Contact me for info on how to prepare for that great event! You don’t want to miss it!