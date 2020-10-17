She came home late from the ladies meeting at the church building. Opening the door to her bedroom, she sees four legs sticking out from under the blankets.
She picks up the baseball bat her husband kept by the bed and begins beating the blanket as hard as she can until she is worn out and satisfied she has done the job.
Leaving the covered bodies groaning and moaning, she goes to the kitchen to get a drink of water. Imagine her surprise when she sees her husband reading a magazine at the kitchen table.
“Hi, sweetheart,” he says to her speechlessness, “your parents came for a surprise visit and were worn out from the long trip, so I let them sleep in our bed tonight. Didn’t think you’d mind.”
Folks in the Bible jumped to conclusions. The father of Samson’s newly married wife jumped to the conclusion that Samson would not want his wife after she helped trick him into losing a costly bet.
Because of his wrongful assumption, this father, his daughter, and several other family members were killed by his own fellow Philistine citizens after Samson took vengeance on the Philistines by setting a large acreage of wheat on fire.
The Philistines concluded that had the man not given his daughter to another man as wife, Samson would not have cost them a huge cash crop. This false conclusion was quite costly.
Other conclusions may not seem as costly, but may produce more spiritual damage. For example, Gideon figured that since he was the least in his father’s house, and his father’s house the least in their clan, he, Gideon, could never make an impact on the world.
Saul, the son of Kish, from the tribe of Benjamin, felt the same way. From the smallest part of his father’s house and the smallest of their entire clan, how could he ever amount to anything great?
Saul, however, went on to become a great and humble king ... for a while! He lost his humility, got so high and mighty that he quit believing that he needed God’s help to succeed. Terrible consequences fell upon Israel due to Saul’s pride.
Yet, for a while there, he accomplished some great things for the Lord. It was not his initial low position that caused him to be a failure. God took him when he was very low and made him something great. He failed only when he quit seeking to please God.
Gideon was a timid farmer who was content to stay a farmer forever. God had other plans for him. He sent an angel to Gideon with this message: “Hail, mighty warrior! God has a need for you today!”
Mighty warrior? Far from it ... that is, if you consider Gideon’s past. God was not looking at his past, though. He was looking at his future. In his future Gideon took a small group of 300 men whose faith led them to believe God would bring them success, and with God’s miraculous help, defeated an army of 120,000!
Have you jumped to the conclusion that l’il ol’ you can’t possibly be very effective for the Lord’s kingdom? Maybe you should rethink that!
Maybe you should realize that when it is the Lord who is supplying the power, it doesn’t matter how much power you have. What matters is how much FAITH you have! If you have the faith, God will supply the power.
Let Him do great things with you!