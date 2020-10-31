It was about a month ago that I first noticed there were no Trump political ads on any of the local television stations. We were inundated with Biden ads, but none for Trump!
In my lifetime I have never known any media source to so blatantly favor one political party over another, refusing to air ads!
The White House revealed about Oct. 14 that Kayleigh McEnany’s Twitter account was locked due to her revealing in her news conference that Hunter Biden was being investigated for criminal activity. McEnany is the White House press secretary who holds briefings every week.
Recently she chided the press for not actively investigating claims against the Bidens, yet making one claim after another about President Trump which were investigated and found to be inaccurate. She pressed the issue, asking the press to go ask the same kinds of questions about Biden missteps that they had been asking for four years about President Trump.
The Independent supported the White House account that Kayleigh’s Twitter account was locked because her news story reflected negatively on Joe Biden.
This type of unfair, unbalanced news reporting has heard growing outcries the past four years of the loss of our freedoms of the press, of speech, and of religion. I encountered this about 18 months ago when I sent in a letter to the editor of a major Indiana city newspaper.
Their paper ran one letter after another against godliness (one writer’s hate-filled letter against anything and everything Christian) and conservative values. Barely a letter supporting strong family values appeared. I had wondered why there were not more letters opposing all the anti-Christian letters.
So I sent in a letter simply quoting a few scriptures with very little personal comment. God’s powerful Word could speak for itself against evil!
The editor of the paper never called me, as most papers do these days to ascertain that the sender really did write the article. She did not publish it either!
I finally called her, asked if she had received it. She had, but had rejected the letter. I asked why, when there were so many letters with opposing views. My letter was too harsh, says she.
Too harsh? God’s Word too harsh? When one person has the power to decide to publish ungodly letters (many very harshly written, I might add!) but reject godly ones, our nation is in trouble! I believe I still have a copy of that letter.
Here is the point: God’s powerful Word warned by the mouth of Jesus Christ, God’s own Son, that in the last times, many deceptive people would rise up and bring about great persecution to God’s people, so great that, if Jesus did not come back quickly to take his followers to heaven, there would not remain on earth one faithful follower of Jesus Christ.
While we can still do something, we must! How long will many Americans, even Christian Americans, ignore the obvious inequities in our society? When one element of society can control the press and cut off freedoms of speech for those who speak of righteousness and faithfulness in family values linked to Almighty God, it’s past time to be alarmed.
A “virus” far worse than COVID-19 is threatening America! Please pray for America and do what you can to stop ungodly values from destroying our great nation.