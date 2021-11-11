She was quite distraught. Her husband had died and left her with two young sons to raise with little or no income.
When she heard the well-known prophet, Elisha, was in the area, she hastened to meet him.
“My husband, one of the prophets, has died. You knew him, that he was man who feared the Lord. Now the creditor is coming to take my two boys to force them into slavery to pay debts I cannot pay. They are not old enough to earn enough to support us! Please help me!”
Elisha asked her, “What do you have left of any value in your house?” The woman informed Elisha that all she had was one jar of cooking oil, the only thing of any value left to her.
Elisha instructed her, “Go to all your friends and neighbors, to as many as you can, and borrow from them empty vessels of all sizes. Get as many as you can, not just a few. When you have gotten all you can get, take them into your house and close the doors from outside eyes. Then take your one small jar of oil and begin to pour from it into those containers you borrowed.”
The woman and her sons did as instructed. When they had gathered many containers, she began to pour from her one small jar into the first empty jar on her table. It filled to the rim, so she filled the second, then the third! After each one, she would say “Next container,” until her sons said, “There are no more containers, Mama. We have filled them, every one!” Only then did the oil cease to flow from her jar!
When she went to tell Elisha what had happened, he instructed her, “Go, sell the oil and pay your debt. Then you and your sons can live off the remaining money from the sale of the oil.”
The grace that God showed this young widow was limited only by the number of containers she borrowed.
You can read about this story in 2 Kings 4:1-7. It illustrates God’s grace.
Today we are hearing a new false teaching that we need to help stop. It goes something like this: We all sin. God knows we cannot live without sinning, so He grants forgiveness every time we sin, regardless how often we sin that sin.
Why is this false? Because God expressly commands us to stop sinning when we have repented and been baptized into Christ.
Romans 6:1-7 teaches more great lessons than I can fit into this short space, but one of those lessons to Christians is this: We died to the desire to sin when we became Christians. We not only were baptized into Christ Jesus, we were baptized into his death! As He died on the cross, so we died to sin. As Christ was buried in a tomb, so we were buried in the waters of baptism. As Jesus was raised from the dead, so we are raised out of our “burial” waters to, as verse 4 says, “walk in newness of life!”
God never gave the impression that we could continue on sinning with his blessing, and all He had to do was just keep forgiving each time. On the other hand, God knows that we will not be perfectly sinless after we step out of the waters of baptism. He even made provision for that imperfection.
But — sin all you want, God’s grace is unlimited? Hardly!
Sins of the flesh must stop at baptism; sins of the heart, character sins we might call them, take longer to conquer. What provision has He made for these?
More on this matter next time.