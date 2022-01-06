The carpenter instructed his apprentice, “I’ll hold the pole. You take the heavy hammer. Now, when I nod my head, you hit it.”
The carpenter’s funeral will be Friday!
One of the major missing ingredients in our nation today is wisdom. The carpenter was foolish to trust his apprentice. The apprentice did not have the wisdom to understand what he was supposed to hit! A severe lack of understanding is evident in our land. Poor decisions seem to be made on a daily basis.
2022 is here! Have you made a resolution? How about making one that is different than the ordinary resolutions such as losing weight, eating properly, or saving money.
I’ve got an idea! How about resolving to learn the Lord’s wisdom? It could be simpler than you think.
James 1:5-8 gives God’s invitation, “If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask of God, who gives to all liberally and without reproach, and IT WILL BE GIVEN TO HIM/HER. But let him ask in faith, with no doubting, for he who doubts is like a wave of the sea driven and tossed by the wind. For let not that man suppose that he will receive anything from the Lord; he is a double-minded man, unstable in all his ways.”
Consider that faith and trust in God’s willingness to keep his promise should accompany your request to God for wisdom. God wants to give his wisdom to you!
I pray for wisdom every day (or nearly so). It is one constant that I need in life. When I blindly barge into some new situation that comes suddenly upon me, without asking God’s wisdom, I often make errors which I regret. When I pause to ask God’s wisdom before making a decision, the answer seems to come more clearly, and without regrets.
Later in James 3:16-18, God gives ingredients of heavenly wisdom. Listen, “For where envy and self-seeking exist, confusion and every evil thing are there. But the wisdom that is from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, willing to yield, full of mercy and good fruits, without partiality and without hypocrisy. Now the fruit of righteousness is sown in peace by those who make peace.” Powerful words!
Notice in verse 16 some ingredients in one’s life that destroy wisdom: envy, self-seeking, confusion, every type of evil. Notice then, that all of these are ingredients of selfishness. I envy or feel jealousy because I want to be liked more than the one I envy! I seek my own pleasure and benefit due to embedded selfishness that I must root out if I am to be worthy of God’s wisdom! Confusion causes doubt and indecision about even the simplest issues in life. These three — envy, selfishness and confusion — lead to all kinds of evil in my life.
On the other hand (v 17), God’s wisdom in my life will defeat evil, because it is pure, desires and seeks peace, is gentle in interactions with others, willing to yield in areas of opinion, loves to show mercy toward others, produces fruit for God’s kingdom, shows no prejudice toward anything other than sin, and I practice what I preach. Good fruit (v 18) is produced by peacefully abiding by God’s will.
How about it? Will you join me in seeking Godly wisdom that will advance God’s kingdom in 2022?