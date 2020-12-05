He got notice that he had been fired from the calendar factory. He could not believe it!
“All I did was take a day off,” he exclaimed.
The greatest promise given us: “Be faithful until death, and I will give you a crown of life.” (Revelation 2:10b) Jesus said those words.
No one has ever been more faithful in keeping a promise than Almighty God. Jesus stated often that He had come to fulfill his Father’s will, not his own. His message came from his Father. It was not his own. When Jesus promised a crown of life to everyone who comes to Him for forgiveness and remains faithful to Him until death, the promise came straight from his Father.
Being faithful to Christ is not a once-in-a-while matter! The wife asked her husband to walk with her as she took the garbage to the curb. He asked her, “Now, why would you make such a silly request?”
She answered, “I just want the neighbors to see that we go out together once in a while.”
Two points about this wife’s request we can apply to our relationship with the Lord: First, obedience to God is not a letter-of-the-law type of obedience, and second, obedience to God is not just a once-in-a-while responsibility!
It is not a letter-of-the-law matter! I am not going to please God by an act of obedience that I can just check off as done. OK, I did it, I went to church at least once every month in 2020! My heart has to be with the Lord, completely. No distractions. No hesitations. No hindrances.
All in for Jesus. With the whole heart. Nothing comes before Him in my life.
It is not a once-in-a-while matter! What kind of husband is content to show love to his wife once in a while? The wife in the above story never gets to go out with her husband. Why not? She is willing to go out with him, available to go out with him. She is eager to go out with him, proud to go out with him.
What kind of Christian is content to show his/her love to the spiritual bridegroom, Jesus Christ, just once in a while?
For some Christians, Christ Jesus never gets to be seen as the loving spouse in their lives. Why not? He is willing to walk with you every day, available to walk with you. He is eager to walk with you, proud to walk with you when you walk in the light as He is in the light!
James writes in chapter 1, verse 12: “Blessed is the man who endures temptation; for when he has been approved, he will receive the crown of life which the Lord has promised to those who love Him.”
Many temptations pop up as Satan lays them in our daily paths. The temptations are intended by the devil to lead us to reject Jesus. Many will say they have never rejected Jesus, but every time they are unfaithful to Christ, they are rejecting Him.
If I choose something over Christ to occupy my time on Sunday when I should be in worship with other Christians, I am being unfaithful to Him. I am rejecting Him in favor of something else I deem to be more important that day. Jesus said, “The one who endures to the end will be saved.” Matthew 24:13
Endure temptation. Stand firm, faithful to Jesus to the end!