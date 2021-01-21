I have been a substitute teacher since October 2017. I have recently been teaching health in middle school.
We have learned about eight dimensions of health (email me for more info!), how each differs from the others, and how each help build the total healthy person.
Students were to do a self-evaluation to discover in which area of health they were strongest, that is, which area they put most effort into developing. Not surprisingly, each student indicated greatest strength in developing physical health. It’s not surprising because this is the area we all think of first when health is mentioned. A main intent of the class was to help each student become more aware of the need to strengthen the seven other areas of health. Goal-setting was the point of the class last week.
It fits right in with the timeliness of new year’s resolutions. Many joke about how long it will take to break their resolutions: Two months, one month, two weeks, two days, etc., ha-ha-ha.
One dimension of health we discussed was of the spiritual variety. It occurred to me that every Christian needs to take a sincere, lengthy look at his or her spiritual health. That area of health may be very weak, very strong or somewhere in between, but every one of us has some degree of spiritual health.
Paul urged Timothy, “Study to show yourself approved unto God, a workman that needs not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.” (2 Timothy 2:15)
The word translated “study” means to give your very best effort to live in such a way as to gain God’s approval. Are you giving your best effort to please God? The word “workman” means that work is involved in becoming the child of God He wants you to become, a work that will not bring shame but pride in hearing the Lord say to you, “I am so proud of you!” Just be careful not to fill yourself with too much pride!
“Rightly dividing” indicates that we must correctly interpret what God is saying to us. The primary message of the new testament church is not difficult to interpret. God simply wants us to cast off sin and grow closer to Him in spiritual health!
Why not make 2021 the year your spiritual health finally rises to a level that pleases God? You cannot rise too high. If you think you have reached the pinnacle of your ability to grow in spiritual health, you are mistaken. You always have room to grow, right up to the moment you leave this earth.
Are you reading God’s Word daily? If so, you will learn that many of God’s instructions go contrary to what the world says. You will have to answer this question: Am I going to listen to what God says and please Him, or am I going to reject God and listen to society? Are you praying, talking to God daily, more and more developing that relationship He wants from you? Are you thinking of the words you read from His word, contemplating how you might put into action the instruction He gives?
God says, “We instructed you how to live in order to please God, as in fact you are living. Now we ask you and urge you in the Lord Jesus to do this more and more.” (I Thessalonians 4:1)
Well said!
If you sincerely follow this course, 2021 will be the best year of your life, no matter what else may come.