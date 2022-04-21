The Himalayan foothills protect honeycombs of the largest honeybees known to man.
Mani Lal, a professional beekeeper, searched for honey where few others dared venture. Standing on a rope ladder let down from above a 400-foot cliff in Nepal, Lal collected honey from a honeycomb created by bees in the side of the cliff, well down the side in a very dangerous place for humans to hunt honey.
He had done this often before, and calmly collected the honey in spite of a huge swarm of bees buzzing around him.
The difference this time? A professional photographer is dangling over the cliff by another rope. Eric Valli, hearing of Lal’s unique and dangerous work, had commissioned Lal to permit him to video the entirety of this day’s honey collecting.
Vallie, however professional a photographer, was not a professional honey collector. Part of the swarm buzzing about the calm Mani Lal left and quickly had Valli sweating profusely. Valli thought his end was near.
He survived. How? Quoted in the National Geographic later, he recounted: “There were so many bees I was afraid I might freak out, but I knew if I did, I would be dead. So I took a deep breath and relaxed. Getting stung would be better than finding myself at the bottom of the cliff.”
Valli overcame his fear and later won a prized photo competition with his photography.
Fear can destroy people, or fear can save people. God says, “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge, but fools despise wisdom and instruction.” (Proverbs 1:7) Later, Proverbs 9:10 says, “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom, and the knowledge of the Holy One is understanding.” God also tells us, “The fool has said in his heart, ‘There is no God.’” (Psalm 14:1)
Bottom line: Any person who rejects God’s existence, and his power of judgment to condemn or acquit, has not even the slightest degree of true knowledge or wisdom, even if that one has a string of degrees behind his name. The uneducated person who recognizes God’s existence and his great power to judge has more wisdom than the university professor who rejects any existence of God. Recognizing God’s existence and power, and obedience, helps save people.
Some fears, though, can harm us. Great fear has come upon the world due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Is this part of the beginning of sorrows Jesus bespoke in Matthew 24:8 leading to the end of time. Many believe so. If it is God’s will, it will happen.
But here is a powerful Word from the Lord: “The Lord brings the counsel of nations to nothing; He makes the plans of peoples of no effect. The counsel of the Lord stands forever, the plans of his heart to all generations. Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord, the people He has chosen as his own inheritance.” (Psalm 33:10-12) And this: “The angel of the Lord encamps all around those who fear Him. And delivers them.” (Psalm 34:7)
We live in precarious times. Times of persecution will come. Valli decided it was better to get stung many times than fall to his death. Better to suffer persecution than to lose one’s salvation.
Don’t fear Putin or any man. Trust and obey the One who will judge you in the end.