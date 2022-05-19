Joe had heard of a man tucking a check into the pocket of a dead man in a casket, and saying softly, “There, I have paid you what I owe.”
So Joe thought, “If he could get away with that, I can too!” He owed a just-deceased man $5,000 and had delayed paying him far too long. So when viewing hours were announced and the time came, Joe went to the funeral home. He watched for a good moment to place the check unseen. Confident the time was right, he reached down quickly and placed a check for $5,000 into the man’s shirt pocket. Alas, his movement was spotted.
Another guest informed the wife of the deceased that he had seen this man appear to place something in his shirt pocket. The woman found the check for $5,000. She immediately signed her husband’s name and sent it with her son to deposit in their bank just a few blocks away. Since she had handled her husband’s money, signing his name for years, the bank had no trouble accepting the deposit.
She said, “That guy has put us off way too long. I better get that in the bank before he stops payment.”
A few days later, Joe decided to splurge since he suddenly had money he didn’t expect to have (or so he thought) and purchased a nice riding lawn mower. Or, he attempted to purchase the mower!
“Sorry,” the shop owner said, “the bank is saying you have insufficient funds to pay for this. They say your account has less than $500 in it!”
A check is not money; it is a promise that money will stand behind the check and pay the amount owed. The debtor in this case was making a false promise, assuming the check would be buried with the deceased. It turned out to be a true promise when it was cashed and became reality … and there was nothing he could do to get it back!
God sent Moses into Egypt to persuade the children of Israel that He would lead them to a land flowing with milk and honey, a truly promised land. Many struggles occurred along the way, due to Israel’s lack of faith and trust in God.
Many died before they got there due to their own grumbling against God. Eventually they did arrive. Over the course of the next several years, they fought one enemy after another, finally conquering the many nations they faced under Joshua’s leadership and God’s provision.
Just before he died, Joshua wrote, “So the Lord gave to Israel ALL the land of which He had sworn to give to their fathers, and they took possession of it and lived in it. The Lord gave them rest all around ... and not a man of all their enemies stood against them ... Not a word failed of any good thing which the Lord had spoken to the house of Israel. ALL that the Lord promised came to pass.” Joshua 21:43-45
Paul reminded Titus that we have hope (assurance) of eternal life “which God, who cannot lie, promised BEFORE TIME BEGAN!” Titus 1:2
It is impossible for God to lie! The great Promised Land is just ahead a little further! Keep the faith! ALL that God has promised
He will give — if you are faithful to the end.