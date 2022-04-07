Hubert Humphrey, senator from Minnesota and candidate twice for president of the United States, was on a fishing trip with federal judge, Miles Lord. They stopped along the way for a break from driving when a tour bus slowly limped in and broke down right there.
Lord slipped out, entered the bus, and introduced himself as the mayor of the town, which he was not! He greeted them warmly, promised any help they needed, then warned them: “We have a fellow in town who looks just like Hubert Humphrey. Sounds just like him. Worse, he thinks he IS Hubert Humphrey! Please don’t be mean to him if you should see him. He’s really quite harmless and we around here kind of like him, so please just go along with him. Just don’t give him any money!”
Lord bid them good day, went back into the store, and found Humphrey.
“Hubert,” says Lord, “there’s a busload of the nicest people from California just dying to meet you.”
Humphrey hustled right out to the bus, began shaking hands with one after another, announcing to each one, “Hi, I’m Hubert Humphrey and I’d sure like to be President of the United States. I’d love to have your support and your vote in the election.”
Later, Humphrey said to Lord, “Boy, were those California people strange! Every time I shook hands with one of them, somebody else started to giggle.”
As the Resurrection season is upon us, I want to remind you that at the end of Jesus’ life on Earth, Jewish leaders tried to talk Jesus into admitting He was the Son of God. Not that they were willing to believe Him, but that they might accuse Him of hypocrisy in claiming to be God’s Son. It would have been hypocrisy if Jesus were not the Son of God, but since He WAS God’s Son, it was genuine.
Later, Pilate asked Jesus if He was claiming what the Jewish leaders were charging that Jesus claimed. Jesus answered that, yes, it was as Pilate said. He WAS the Son of God!
Sometime after Jesus’ death and resurrection, the most important Jewish governing body, the Sanhedrin, screamed at Jesus’ disciples, “We gave you strict orders not to teach in this name (the name of Jesus Christ). Yet you have filled Jerusalem with your teaching and are determined to make us guilty of this man’s blood.”
Peter answered, “We must obey God rather than men! The God of our fathers raised Jesus from the dead — whom you killed by hanging on a tree.” Peter went on to say (Acts 5:28 and following) that God brought forgiveness to those who repented and turned to Him in sincerity. He is who He says He is!
The authorities demanded that they quit preaching Jesus. When the authorities tried to silence them, they refused to be silent. When the authorities threw them into prison, they merely converted their jailers and fellow prisoners to Christ. When the authorities killed them, they died with such calm assurance that witnesses of their death were drawn to Christ!
Whether you want it there, or not, his blood IS on your hands, the disciples insisted!
He IS Who He said He is!