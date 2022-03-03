Just promoted to second only to the king, a prideful man, Haman chortled over his new power.
It became law that all must bow down to him to show homage. He loved to stride through the courtyard and watch the people fall on their knees with heads to the ground.
One day one man did not bow down. Again and again the man refused to bow. Haman sought the man’s name and country. It was Mordecai, the Jew from the conquered nation of Israel. Boiling with wrath, Haman concocted a plan to annihilate Mordecai and all Jews.
He wrote a law to have these people killed, whom he falsely accused of terroristic intentions. The king trusted Haman, sealing the law that 11 months hence, all Hebrew people (Jews) would be put to death.
Soon thereafter, Mordecai saved the king’s life by reporting a plot to assassinate him. Mordecai, about this same time, appealed to the queen, Esther, his much younger cousin whom he and his wife had raised after her parents died. Since she was a Jewess, Mordecai stressed, don’t think you will be spared. So Esther put together a plan to try to save her people.
She invited the king and Haman to a special banquet for just the three of them. At the banquet she asked that they come back the next day for another banquet, and promised to reveal her request then.
That night Haman decided that he would ask the king to hang Mordecai the next day on trumped up charges. Haman felt that the king and queen had honored him so highly that they would grant anything he asked.
However, that night the king could not sleep and asked his servants to bring in the book of historical records. He read about Mordecai saving his life. He asked, “What has been done to honor this man?”
“Nothing,” they replied. The king asked the servants to find one of his princes in the courtyard. Haman had just entered the yard, so they took him to the king. “How should I honor the man who delights the king?” the king asked Haman.
Haman thought, “Who would the king desire to honor more than me?” Relishing the opportunity, he suggested a great plan of honor and said that one of the king’s most noble princes should lead the honored man through the city and pronounce honor upon him.
The king was delighted. He told Haman he was to be the noble prince who would lead the honored man, Mordecai of course, through the city, proclaiming honor to him.
It got worse for Haman. At the banquet later the same day, the queen revealed that a very evil man, this Haman, had concocted lies to doom her people to death. Only then did Haman and the king discover that Esther was a Jewess, therefore under condemnation to die.
The evil Haman was discovered to be a false witness. The gallows Haman had built to hang Mordecai was used to hang Haman! God, through Esther and Mordecai, saved the entire nation of Israel from annihilation. You can read this powerful book of Esther in the Old Testament of your Bible.
Moved to near laughter by the way things turn in this story, it is still sad to know a person has no chance for heaven. We say Haman deserved destruction, but so do you and I! The difference is not that we are not sinners. We ARE sinners.
And get this: We deserve death and hell! But God has made it possible for you to be forgiven of your sins and live forever in heaven!
Read Mark 16:16 and Acts 2:38 to see how!