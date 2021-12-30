Just can’t trust anyone any more!
You’ve heard the words. Certainly it is very difficult to put faith in people today. It has come to light that Facebook’s “fact-checkers” are phony! Facebook (FB) removed thousands of FB users’ opinions merely because FB did not agree with their opinions!
John Stossel, the Libertarian newsman with 19 Emmy’s as a journalist (19? Wow! Is that a fact? Amazing!), has sued FB, alleging that their fact-checkers are not factual. Right up to the time FB was forced to appear in court, they continued to call their opinion people fact-checkers. Only when actually made to appear in court did FB finally admit that their “fact-checkers” were merely opinion checkers!
No wonder Facebook wants to change its name!
Have you noticed the ad on TV with a woman warning parents that social media is very harmful to your children? Well, duh!
Snopes is not given the respect for credibility they used to have. Snopes announces “True” or “False” on a given claim, but there is more to the answer on the next screen I once looked up Snopes to see if a claim was true or false. FALSE! nearly the whole screen screamed! Then I accidentally hit something on my computer that caused the screen to scroll down.
A much more lengthy answer admitted that nearly all the statement WAS true, but that one insignificant detail was not quite accurate! Snopes’ final conclusion was that the claim was 85% true!
Yet, the big blaring word that came before “the rest of the story” actually contradicted Snopes’ own conclusion! How many people read no further than “TRUE” or “FALSE”? No wonder Snopes is not trusted any more.
So who can you trust? God. You can trust God.
Always could. Still can. Seven hundred years before Jesus’ birth, God made claims about the coming of the Messiah, the Ruler of Israel, the Son of Man and the Son of God.
In Micah 5:2, God told his people that this Christ would be born in Bethlehem, a small, rather insignificant village in southern Israel. In Hosea 11:1, God in speaking of the Messiah, said, “Out of Egypt I have called my Son.”
The prophets of old said the Messiah would be called a Nazarene, one from Nazareth, another obscure village in the northern area of Israel. In fact, more than 60 prophecies about Jesus were fulfilled in the person of Jesus Christ.
Not obscure predictions, these. Very clear. And all of them came true! “Let God be true, but every man a liar.” Romans 3:4
It has been said that it would be nearly impossible for eight Messianic prophecies from the Old Testament to be fulfilled in an imposter (one is several trillion chances), 60 absolutely beyond credibility. The only way it could be true would be for the person to be the legitimate object of the prophecy.
Think about it. What are the chances anyone your age could have been born and lived in all the places you lived in your lifetime at the same time. It would be absolutely impossible! The only person who fulfilled your lifetime is you. The difference is that Jesus’ life and activities were predicted 400 to 4,000 years before He was born!
Can’t trust anyone these days? Why not try Jesus? During this Christmas season, have a merry time trusting the Savior of the world with your soul?